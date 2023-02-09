Vaathi Movie Actress Samyuktha Menon Biography: Age, Career, Net Worth, Unknown Facts, Movies

Samyuktha Menon Biography:



Samyuktha Menon is a talented South Indian actress and model hailing from Palakkad, Kerala. She primarily works in the Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu film industries and has gained recognition for her beauty and acting skills. Born on September 11, 1995, Samyuktha completed her school education at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Palakkad. Samyuktha Menon is a 58 kg (approximately).she is 27 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall.





Samyuktha Film career:



Samyuktha made her acting debut in 2016's Malayalam film Popcorn, in which she portrayed Anjana, Shine Tom Chacko's love interest. She played Thenmozhi in the Tamil-language action thriller Kalari.

She was chosen to play the lead in Lilli, a 2018 Indian vengeance thriller film in the Malayalam language, which was written and directed by Prasobh Vijayan, a newcomer. Tamil love comedy July Kaatril was announced in late 2017. The undertaking was made public in 2018. Her following film was Theevandi, a political satire in Malayalam that was scripted by Vini Vishwa Lal and directed by first-timer Fellini T. P.



Oru Yamandan Premakadha, which was scripted by Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan and was directed by B. C. Noufal, was Samyuktha's first release of 2019. A she made a brief appearance in Uyare as Tessa, reuniting with Tovino Thomas on film. Samyuktha portrayed Shivajith Padmanabhan's sidekick in the 2019 action movie Kalki, which was directed by Praveen Prabharam and starred Tovino Thomas. She was then cast in the commercially successful movie Bheemla Nayak, which was released in February 2022 and made over 100 crores in just 3 days.





Samyuktha Net Worth:



Samyuktha Menon has a $5 million to $6 million net worth. She is an Indian actress, dancer, and model in the business. She makes money/earns a paycheck from a variety of jobs, including modelling, acting, and dancing.





Samyuktha Menon's unknown facts:



Samyuktha was raised and born in Kerala's Palakkad District.



She is one of Malayalam cinema's most well-known and accomplished actors.

She is one of Mollywood's highest-paid actresses.

She is from a Hindu Malay household.

She recently worked on the Malayalam short film "Jenga."

On her social media, she is seen as being quite active.





Samyuktha's Movie List:



Popcorn



Theevandi

Lilli

Kalari

July Kaatril

Uyare

Oru Yamandan Premakadha

Underworld

Kalki

Edakkad Battalion 06

Vellam: The Essential Drink

Aanum Pennum

Wolf

Erida

Gaalipata 2

Kaduva

Bheemla Nayak

Bimbisara

Boomerang

Vaathi

Sir



















