Sarath Babu Biography: Age, Real name, Personal Life, Career, Awards, Photos, Marriage, Health

Sarath Babu Biography:

Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, professionally known as Sarath Babu, is an Indian actor who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He has acted in over 200 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. In 1973, he made his debut in Telugu cinema and gained popularity with the Tamil film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978), directed by K. Balachander. Sarath Babu has been honored with eight state Nandi Awards.

Sarath Babu Health:

In April 2023, reports emerged that Babu was battling a severe illness. Subsequently, several rumors circulated that he had passed away on May 3 due to this ailment. However, official news reports confirmed that he was still alive and receiving medical treatment. His family members and public relations team have advised people not to believe social media rumors.

Sarath Babu Personal Life:

During his college days, Sarath aspired to become a police officer, but his dreams were shattered due to his short-sightedness. However, his good looks caught the attention of his friends and lecturers who suggested that he try his hand at acting. Despite his father's objections, his mother encouraged him to pursue a career in films. Although it was a risky decision, Sarath had an alternative plan to join his father's business if things did not work out.

In 1988, Sarath divorced his first wife, Rama Prabha, who was also an actress, and later married Snehalatha in 1990. However, after 20 years of marriage, Snehalatha filed for divorce on the grounds of mental torture by the actor, and the couple was granted a divorce in 2011. Despite this setback, Sarath's resilience to find love and remarry at his age is commendable.

Sarath Babu Career:

Sarath Babu's entry into the film industry was facilitated by an advertisement seeking fresh faces for films. He quickly secured roles in films and worked in movies across all South Indian languages. His debut Telugu film was Abhimanavati in 1975, but it was the release of Nizhal Nijamagiradhu in 1977, directed by the renowned director Balachander, that propelled his career in Tamil films. This film was later remade in Telugu as Idhi Katha Kadu, in which Sarath acted alongside Kamal Hassan and Chiranjeevi. Sarath attributes his success to Balachander, whom he considers his mentor.

Over his 37-year-long acting career, Sarath Babu has appeared in over 200 films, including 80 each in Telugu and Tamil, 20 in Kannada, and a few in Malayalam. He has also made appearances on television, first in 1998 in Gopuram, and later in 2013 in Rajakumari and Mannan Magal in 2014.

Sarath Babu Awards:

Sarath Babu has been honored with several accolades for his remarkable performances in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films, including eight Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government for his contributions to Telugu cinema.

Sarath Babu Photos: