Suhas Pagolu: Biography, Age, Family, Film Career

Family and Education:

Suhas Pagolu also referred to as Chaibisket Suhas, is an Indian actor who primarily performs in Telugu movies. He was born in Vijayawada in the United Andhra Pradesh state on August 19th, 1990. His father is a police officer in Vijayawada, and his mother is a homemaker. He has an elder brother. He pursued B.Sc in computers from KBN College, Vijayawada. Since childhood, he has been interested in acting. His dream was to become a choreographer in his childhood. He participated in different dance competitions and always used to win in every competition.

However, after completing his education, he received Method acting training. With the support of his girlfriend and friends, he moved to Hyderabad to start his acting career in films. However, he felt it was not a cakewalk, so he started uploading his videos. Then, Sandeep Raj from Chai Bisket contacted him over social media and invited him to join as an actor on their YouTube Channel. This way, he began his YouTube career in 2015 and quickly rose to stardom. Within no time, he became popular with his distinct speech delivery and comic timing.

In a few short films Chai Bisket released to his YouTube pages, such as The Athidhi and Kalakaarudu, he made his acting debut. Additionally, he has made guest appearances in a few online series, including Nenu Mee Kalyan and Sh*t Happens. Despite his rising prominence, he only received a few roles in Tollywood movies.

Married Life:

When pursuing his first-year degree, he loved his classmate Lalitha and later married her, convincing his and her parents. They got married on August 26th, 2017.

Film Career:

For the first time, he made his Telugu film debut in 2018 with the film "Padi Padi Leche Manasu." Following that, he appeared in several films, including Majili, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Dear Comrade, Prati Roju Pandage, etc. He took the starring role in a colour photo movie released on Aha in 2020 for the first time. He then appeared in a few films, including Hit: The Second Case (HIT 2), Mishan Impossible, Family Drama, Rang De, and Gamannam.

His film Color Photo, directed by Sandeep Raj, has recently won National Award in 68th National Film Awards and gained a lot of appreciation in the film circles.

Personals:

• He is 5' 8" (in feet inches) in height

• He is 65 Kg in weight

• His body measurements are 38 inches in the chest, 30 inches in the waist, and 12 inches in the biceps.

• His eye and hair colour is black

• He works as a student leader while studying for his Bachelor's Degree

• He is a big fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Jr. NTR

• His favourite actress is Samantha Ruth Prabhu