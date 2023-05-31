Super Star Krishna Biography: Age, Personal life, Career, Political entry, Movies, Death

Super Star Krishna Biography:

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Krishna (May 31, 1943 – November 15, 2022), was a renowned Indian actor, director, and producer, primarily recognized for his contributions to Telugu cinema. Throughout his illustrious career spanning over five decades, he graced the screen in more than 350 films, portraying a diverse range of characters. Affectionately referred to as the "Superstar" in the Telugu media, he received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the Government of India in 2009 in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the Indian film industry. In 1989, he was elected as a Member of Parliament representing the Congress party. His remarkable achievements were further acknowledged with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award - South in 1997, along with an Honorary Doctorate from Andhra University in 2008. Sadly, Krishna passed away on November 15, 2022, due to cardiac arrest.

Krishna embarked on his cinematic journey with minor roles in films like Kula Gothralu (1961), Padandi Mundhuku (1962), and Paruvu Prathishta (1963). He made his debut as a lead actor in the film Thene Manasulu (1965) and went on to deliver impactful performances in notable films such as Sakshi (1967), which garnered critical acclaim at the Tashkent Film Festival in 1968. His portrayal in Pandanti Kapuram (1972) earned the film the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for that year. Krishna showcased his versatility by essaying roles across various genres, including mythology, drama, western, fantasy, action, spy, and historical films.

Notably, Krishna was credited with introducing several technological advancements in the Telugu film industry. He produced groundbreaking films such as the first Cinemascope film - Alluri Seetarama Raju (1974), the first Eastmancolor film - Eenadu (1982), the first 70mm film - Simhasanam (1986), and the first DTS film - Telugu Veera Levara (1995). Additionally, he introduced the cowboy genre to Telugu cinema. Krishna made a mark with his appearances in spy films such as Gudachari 116 (1966), James Bond 777 (1971), Agent Gopi (1978), Rahasya Gudachari (1981), and Gudachari 117 (1989). As a director, he helmed notable films like Sankharavam (1987), Mugguru Kodukulu (1988), Koduku Diddina Kapuram (1989), Bala Chandrudu (1990), and Anna Thammudu (1990), casting his son Mahesh Babu in pivotal roles. Alongside his brothers Adiseshagiri Rao and Hanumantha Rao, Krishna produced numerous films under his Padmalaya Studios production company. He was one of the highest-paid Telugu actors during his era.

Krishna collaborated with esteemed directors of his time, including Adurthi Subba Rao, V. Madhusudhana Rao, K. Viswanath, Bapu, Dasari Narayana Rao, and K. Raghavendra Rao. Notably, he holds the record for appearing alongside the same actress in the most number of films, starring in 48 films with Vijaya Nirmala and 47 films with Jaya Prada. In December 2012, at the age of 69, Krishna announced his retirement from politics.

Super Star Krishna Personal Life:

Krishna was born on May 31, 1943, in Burripalem, Guntur district, which is now part of Andhra Pradesh. His parents were Ghattamaneni Nagaratnamma and Veeraraghavayya Chowdary.

He entered into matrimony twice, first with Indira Devi and later with Vijaya Nirmala. In his first marriage, he had five children: two sons named Ramesh Babu, who is a film producer, and Mahesh Babu, who is an actor, along with three daughters named Padmavathi, Manjula Ghattamaneni, and Priyadarshini.

Krishna encountered Vijaya Nirmala while working on the film Sakshi (1967). Their professional collaboration extended over 40 films.

Krishna Political Career:

Under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi, Krishna joined the Congress party and contested in the 1989 elections from the Eluru Parliament Constituency. Impressively, he emerged victorious, securing the seat. During that period, NTR was leading the National Front and enjoying great success in his political career. Krishna's victory was noteworthy as he defeated the incumbent MP, Bolla Bulliramaiah of the TDP, by a significant margin of 71,000 votes. However, in the subsequent 1991 election, Krishna faced defeat at the hands of Bulliramaiah, who won by a margin of 47,000 votes.

Superstar Krishna Death:

On November 14, 2022, Krishna experienced a heart attack and was swiftly taken to a hospital in Hyderabad. His condition worsened, and he required a ventilator for support. Sadly, during the early hours of November 15, 2022, at the age of 79, Krishna passed away. On November 16, 2022, his cremation took place with solemn state honors.

