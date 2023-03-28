Surekha Vani Daughter Supritha Biography: Age, Family, Career, Personal Life, Photos

Supritha Biography:

Supritha Naidu is both an actress and social media personality born on August 8th, 2001 in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Her mother, Surekha Vani, is a renowned Telugu actress.

Supritha Career:

Supritha began her acting career in 2019 with a short film titled "Money Minded Girlfriend," which was released on the Girlism channel on Xappie. Following this, she acted in several other short films and cover songs such as "Ours Vs Others," "Vellipo Music Video," and "Gayathri Pothe Pove Song."

Supritha Personal Life:

She currently resides in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Supritha's zodiac sign is Virgo and she practices Hinduism. Her educational background, including which school and college she attended and her qualifications, is unknown. In her free time, she enjoys dancing and traveling.

Supritha Physical Appearance:

Height: 157 cm (5 feet 2 inches)

Weight: 62 kg (136 pounds)

Eye color: Black

Hair color: Black

Supritha Family:

Parents: Her father's name was Suresh Teja (Late), and her mother's name is Surekha Vani.

Siblings: She does not have any siblings.

Marital status: Supritha Naidu is currently unmarried.

Supritha Photos: