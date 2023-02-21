Tejasswi Prakash Biography: Age, Family, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Photos, Serials, Awards

Tejasswi Prakash Biography:

Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known TV actress and model. Her parents and friends also refer to her by the nicknames Teja or Teju even though her real name is Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar.

Tejasswi Prakash is well-known for portraying Ragini Maheshwari, the main character, in Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has also portrayed Diya Singh in the Sony TV television series "Pehredaar Piya Ki."

Tejasswi Prakash recently prevailed in the reality competition Bigg Boss 15, which was also shown on Colors TV.

Tejasswi Prakash Career:

In 2012, Tejasswi Prakash made her acting debut in the Hindi TV series "2612," which aired on the Life Ok television network. Also, she has participated in numerous other TV series, including "Swaragini" in 2015, "Karn Sangini," and "Silsila Badalte Rishton ka" in 2018.

She has appeared in numerous music videos, and in 2020, she competed on the reality competition "Fear Factor: Khatran Ke Khiladi Season 10" on Colors Network.

Tejasswi Prakash is the winner of Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash Age:

Tejasswi Prakash was born in an Indian family living in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 10, 1992.

Tejasswi Prakash Family:

Tejasswi Prakash's mother's name is unknown, while her father's name is Prakash Wayangankar. Also, she has a brother by the name of Pratik Wayangankar.

Tejasswi Prakash Boy Friend:

Several sources claim that Tejasswi Prakash is dating Bigg Boss 15 contestant and well-known actor Karan Kundra. While watching Bigg Boss, she fell in love with him.

Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 Income:

Bigg Boss 15 was won by Tejasswi Prakash, who also received a prize of Rs 40 lakh. In addition to the winning prize, she also received roughly Rs 10 lakh per week for her participation in Bigg Boss 15 for a total of 17 weeks.

Tejasswi Prakash received almost Rs 2.1 Crores from Bigg Boss 15 in total.

Tejasswi Prakash Net worth in 2022:

Tejasswi Prakash's net worth is not publicly known, however some sources claim that it will be around $5 million in 2022, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 37 crores in Indian rupees.

Tejasswi Prakash Serials and Shows:

2612

Sanskaar — Dharohar Apnon Ki

Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur

Box Cricket League 2

Pehredaar Piya Ki

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Swisswale Dulhania Le Jayenge 2

Karn Sangini

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Ladies vs Gentlemen

Zee Comedy Show

Bigg Boss 15

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash Photos: