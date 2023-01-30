Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Biography: Age, Movies, Images, Family

Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar is an Indian film actress who has worked in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. She was born on 5 March 1985 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She is the daughter of popular Tamil actor Sarath Kumar and actress Radhika.





Varalaxmi made her acting debut in the 2012 Tamil film "Poda podi" and has since appeared in several successful films such as "Tharai Thappattai" and "Vikram Vedha." She is known for her versatile acting skills and has received critical acclaim for her performances.





In addition to acting, Varalaxmi is also known for her philanthropic work and has been actively involved in various social causes. She is a strong advocate of animal rights and has worked with several organizations to promote animal welfare.





Varalaxmi is considered as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry and has a huge fan following. She continues to be a prominent figure in the industry and is known for her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft.





In conclusion, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar is a talented and versatile Indian film actress who has made a significant impact in the South Indian film industry. She is also known for her philanthropic work and is admired for her dedication to her craft and her commitment to social causes.

List of Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar Movies:

Podaa Podi

Maanikya

Ranna

Kasaba

Tharai Thappattai

Vikram Vedha

Nibunan

Vismaya

Sathya

Kaattu

Masterpiece

Mr. Chandramouli

Echcharikkai

Sandakozhi 2

Sarkar

Maari 2

Neeya 2

Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL

Velvet Nagaram

Danny

Kanni Raasi

Krack

Naandhi

Ranam

Chasing

Singa Paarvai

Pakka Commercial

Iravin Nizhal

Poikkal Kuthirai

Kaatteri

Yashoda

V3

Veera Simha Reddy

Hanu Man