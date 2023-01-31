Birthday Calendar: Nani, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan And A Few Other Actors Will Turn A Year Older In February
- Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and a few other Bollywood stars are ready to celebrate their birthdays in February!
- Coming to Tollywood, Sadha, Bramhanandam, Jagapathi Babu and a few others turn a year older in the coming month!
Already, January witnessed the blockbusters like Veera Simha Reddy, Pathaan and Waltair Veerayya and coming to February, it's Valentine's special celebration! So, it has many most-awaited releases like Shehzada… Along with the special Valentine's celebration, the month also holds the birthdays of popular actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Bramhanandam, Jagapathi Babu and others.
So, we have listed the birth dates of the Tollywood and Bollywood actors. Mark the dates and wish your dear stars through social media…
February 1st
Bramhanandam
Jackie Shroff
Giri Babu
February 2nd
Shamita Shetty
February 4th
Urmila Matondkar
Sekhar Kammula
Dr. Rajasekhar
February 5th
Abhishek Bachchan
February 6th
Angad Bedi
Nora Fatehi
February 8th
Sophie Choudry
February 9th
Sumanth
K Vishwanath
February 10th
Revanth
February 12th
Jagapathi Babu
February 15th
Aushutosh Gowarikar
Randhir Kapoor
February 17th
Sadha
February 18th
Sajid Nadiadwala
February 21st
Vedhika
February 22nd
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna
February 24th
Nani
February 25th
Gautam Menon
Shahid Kapoor
Urvashi Rautela
February 26th
Ravi Teja
February 28th
Sunil
So guys, don't forget to wish your favourite stars on special days and definitely they will treat their fans and netizens with special updates from their upcoming movies!