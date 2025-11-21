Bison is Now Streaming on This OTT Platfrom

Dhruv Vikram’s new film Bison Kaalamaadan is now streaming on Netflix.

The actor trained heavily for the role under director Mari Selvaraj.

Available in Multiple Languages

The movie can be watched in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

This gives it a chance to reach a much wider audience at home.

Theatrical Performance

The film did well in Tamil theatres.

However, the Telugu version did not perform as strongly.

Its OTT release will show how home viewers respond to it.

Cast and Crew

The film features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead.

Other important actors include Pasupathy, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, and Ameer.

It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Music is composed by Nivas K. Prasanna.