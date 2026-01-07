Sophie Turner names SRK 'GOAT', calls Deepika her favourite from B-Town

Mumbai: British actress Sophie Turner, famed for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has publicly expressed her admiration for Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, calling them her favourites from Indian cinema. Turner’s comments in a recent interview underline the increasing global recognition of Bollywood stars.

Turner was asked about her exposure to Indian films during a conversation with Firstpost, where she replied, “My gosh, that’s tough! I mean, Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT, right? But I love Deepika Padukone, I think she’s amazing. I loved watching RRR.” Her praise for both actors highlighted her appreciation for their work and the broad appeal of Indian cinema.

The 29-year-old Hollywood actor also spoke about her enjoyment of the Telugu blockbuster RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, which has garnered international acclaim. Turner’s comments illustrate how Indian films and stars are increasingly resonating with global audiences.

Beyond naming her favourites, Sophie shared her interest in experiencing Bollywood firsthand. She said she “would love to be in a Bollywood movie,” adding that she is intrigued by the vibrant dance sequences and grand production design that distinguish Indian films from Western cinema.

Turner’s remarks come as she promotes her upcoming projects, including the Prime Video heist series Steal, slated for release in January 2026.