Bollywood beauty bags Bellamkonda's next

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will soon mark his debut in Hindi Cinema with the prestigious project Chatrapathi. The film's remake will certainly bring a huge recognition to Sai Sreenivas as he is taking extra care of this film. VV Vinayak is the film's director.

Initially, the film unit considered a lot of young heroines for this project. They were also in talks with a few heroines from the Bollywood industry but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Now, there are reports in the film industry that Nushratta Barucha is in talks to play the film's female lead. As of now, Nushratt watched the original film and had like the heroine's character. The actress wants to be a part of this commercial film and score a big success.

Vinayak watched the recent works of Nushratt and is said to have impressed to take her in. More details about the film will be out soon.