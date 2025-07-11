Bollywood has lost its passion: Sanjay Dutt

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming pan-India action film KD – The Devil, was in Hyderabad for the grand teaser launch of the film. Directed by Prem and headlined by Dhruva Sarja, the event saw Dutt speaking candidly about the evolving film industries in India, especially the contrast he observes between Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Taking the stage alongside the cast and crew, Dutt didn’t shy away from expressing admiration for the South’s unwavering commitment to craft. “What I’m taking back with me is the passion I saw here in Telugu cinema… something Bollywood has sadly lost,” said the Munna Bhai MBBS star. “Here, it’s not about chasing numbers. It’s about making meaningful, powerful cinema, and that’s what I miss back in Mumbai.”

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Dutt recalled working with cinematic legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, and Dilip Kumar. “Back then, it was the story, the script, the music that mattered most. Everyone involved had a say. Today, it’s just numbers written on paper — not the kind of storytelling we once cherished,” he remarked.

Sharing an anecdote from a past collaboration with Mahesh Manjrekar, Dutt said, “We shot for three days straight, without a break. That was the passion we all shared. That’s what made filmmaking magical.”

KD – The Devil, produced by KVN Productions, is being mounted on a grand scale as a commercial action entertainer. With Sanjay Dutt’s powerful presence and Dhruva Sarja in the lead, the film will release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, promising a high-octane experience for audiences across the country.