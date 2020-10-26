13 Years Of Jab We Met: Kareena Kapoor Celebrates This Special Occasion Dropping A Throwback Picture

Bollywood's best screen pair Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have created magic on the big screens with their awesome chemistry in the movie 'Jab We Met'. This unique love story has clocked 13 years today and on this special occasion, Kareena has dropped a beautiful throwback pic on her Instagram page and reminisced the most loved movies of Bollywood.





This post has an amazing throwback pic from the sets of 'Jab We Met'. Both the lead actors Shahid and Kareena are seen along with director Imtiaz Ali. All three of them are checking the scenes in the camera. Shahid looked dapper in a black shirt while Kareena is seen dressed up in a glitzy red suit. This Good Newzz' actress also wrote, "'Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai' ❤️❤️

#13YearsOfJabWeMet

@imtiazaliofficial @shahidkapoor #ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision".

Going with the plot of this movie, it's the unique love tale of businessman Aditya Kashyap and bubby girl Geet Dhillon. Both meet in a railway station. Aditya who is depressed and has suicidal thoughts meets Geet who is so talkative. Aditya saves Geet from goons and eventually they reach Geet's home town. Geet who wants to run away with her boyfriend Anshuman seeks the help of Aditya. She gets succeeded in running away from her home and her family thinks she has gone with Aditya. But after nine months, the family starts looking for Geet and reach Aditya.

But all of a sudden Geet who is rejected by her boyfriend joins a school and starts spending a normal life at Shimla. Aditya finds her and brings back her back to the family and finally, they get married in a dramatic way with a happy ending.

Jab We Met movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and was bankrolled by Dhillin Mehta under Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd and UTV Motion Pictures banner. This movie had Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra, Kiran Juneja, Saumya Tandon and Tarun Arora in other prominent roles. It stood as the biggest blockbuster in 2007 and minted above 70 crores at the ticket windows.