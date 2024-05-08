Live
Controversy Erupts Over Sam Pitroda's Comments On Indian Diversity: BJP Slams, Congress Distances
- Sam Pitroda's remarks on Indian diversity, suggesting resemblance to Chinese and Africans, spark outrage.
- BJP condemns as racist, Congress disassociates, leading to a heated debate on social media and political circles.
Congress leader Sam Pitroda ignited a significant uproar with his comments suggesting that Indians in the East resemble the Chinese, while those in the South resemble Africans. These remarks drew swift criticism from the BJP, prompting the Congress to distance itself from Pitroda's statements, labeling them as "unacceptable".
During an interview with The Statesman, Pitroda discussed India's diversity, emphasizing the country's ability to coexist despite differences. He stated, "We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africans. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters." He further emphasized the importance of respecting various languages, religions, customs, and food, advocating for inclusivity.
However, Pitroda faced criticism for his remarks, prompting Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh to denounce them as "unfortunate and unacceptable". Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also condemned Pitroda's comments, with Sitharaman labeling them as racist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for Pitroda's statements, while actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut criticized the Congress for its divisive ideology. BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shehzad Poonawala also criticized Pitroda, with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressing intent to take legal action against him for his remarks.