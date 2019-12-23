66th National Film Awards Event Will Be Held Today In New Delhi

66th National Film Awards is all set to take place in Delhi today. Our honourable Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will present the awards to all the winners in the presence of government dignitary Prakash Javadekar – Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting. Annually, these awards will be presented by honourable President of India, but as Shri Ramnath Kovind will not be able to attend the event today, M. Venkaiah Naidu will honour the film dignitaries for their excellence in the field of Indian cinema.



Even Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will not be able to receive the 50th Dadasaheb Phalke Award today due to his health condition. He announced this news off late through his social media account.

Now, have a look at the list of 66th National Film Awards:

• Best Feature Film – Hellaro (Gujrati movie)

• Best Popular Film – Badhaai Ho (Hindi movie)

• Best Feature Film In Tamil – Baaram

• Best Feature Film In Hindi – Andhadhun

• Best Feature Film In Marathi - Bhonga

• Best Film On Social Issues – Padman (Hindi movie)

• Best Film On Environment Conservation/Prevention – Paani (Marathi movie)

• Nargis Dutt Award For Best Feature Film On National Integration – Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada movie)

• Best Director – Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

• Best Actor – Ayushman Khurana & Vicky Kaushal (Andhadhun & Uri: The Surgical Strike)

• Best Actress – Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

• Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh (Padmaavat)

• Best Playback Singer (Female) – Bindhu Malini

• Best Supporting Actress – Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

• Best Lyrics – Manjutha (Nathicharami)

• Best Music Direction – Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

- Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

• Most Film Friendly State - Uttarakhand