67th National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On His Bhonsle Win

It's definitely a big day for the Indian Film Industry. As the Central Government has announced the 67th National Film Awards, all the winners of these prestigious awards are happy and expressing the same on their social media handles. Even Bollywood's ace actor Manoj Bajpayee also bagged the 'Best Actor Award' for Devashish Makhija's directorial Bhonsle movie. On this special occasion, he spoke to the media and was feeling great for this achievement.

He said, "I am feeling great. I can't tell you how happy I am, this is my third National Award. So many times I felt a little sad when deserving ones didn't get in the past, but getting it for Bhonsle - I am feeling ecstatic. It's a small film that needed so many producers and so many people to put their belief into. It has won awards at several film festivals, and now with the National Award it has completed its journey. I really give this award to Devashish Makhija, and to all my producers. It is because of those guys' efforts, and Devashish Makhija's belief in it that we have come this far."

Speaking about Majoj Bajpayee's 'Bhonsle' movie, it is directed by Devashish Makhija and is produced by Manoj Bajpayee, Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta and Sandiip Kapoor under Muvizz banner. This movie was released on 5th October, 2018 and bagged a decent talk at the box office. This movie deals with a sensitive subject and Manoj was seen as ex-police man essaying the role of Ganpath Bhonsle.

Besides Manoj, even Kangana Ranaut bagged the 'Best Actress' award for her Manikarnika and Panga movies. Well, Sushant's Singh 'Chhichhore' movie also bagged an award in the category of Best Hindi film. Even B Praak, who crooned the song "Teri Mitti…" has bagged the National Award in the Best Male Playback Singer category.