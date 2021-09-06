8 Years Of Shuddh Desi Romance: Vaani Kapoor And Parineeti Reminisced Late Actors Rishi Kapoor And Sushant Singh

2020 is considered as the bad phase of the Indian Film Industry due to Covid-19. Even Bollywood lost a few legendary actors like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Well, on the occasion of the Shuddh Desi Romance movie clocking 8 years today, Bollywood glam dolls Vaani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra who essayed the role of lead actresses in this movie reminisced Rishi ji and Sushant on this occasion and also penned heartfelt notes on their social media pages.



Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti shared a beautiful BTS video from the sets of Shuddh Desi Romance and also penned a heart-felt note remembering the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. "Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today…".

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani also shared the same BTS video and penned a heartfelt note remembering the great actors. "You always remember your start and where it all began. I could've been a complete blooper if it wasn't for my filmmaker #ManeeshSharma. Being a shy and a quiet person .. I was rather given an opportunity to play a fierce part in my first who was so much more fearless, confident and gutsy. Thank you Adi, Maneesh & my dearest Shanoo for giving me this wonderful opportunity.. I was so happy to be your Tara!

Rishi Sir, I cannot put into words how much it meant for me to share screen space with him, his charm and charisma remains forever unmatched.

Even though I didn't share a lot of screen space with Pari .. I remember vividly being stuck in our scene together, the wonderful actor that you are, it was even more generous of you to help me calm my shaky nerves so I could perform my best in it!

Sushant you were the best first co actor one could've asked for! We miss you".

Shuddh Desi Romance movie was directed by Maneesh Sharma and was produced by Aditya Chopra under his home production banner Yash Raj Films. This movie was released in 2013 and was a romantic comedy-drama. It dealt with the younger generation approach to commitment, live-in-relationships and arranged marriages.