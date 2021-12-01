83: Ranveer Singh Thanked All His Fans Who Appreciated The Movie's Trailer

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh is all set to step into the shoes of ace cricketer Kapil Dev to make us witness the reel version of the 1983 Indian cricket world cup winning moments! This movie is all set to hit the screens this month after a long gap as the shooting of it was wrapped up in the last week itself! Off late, the makers released the trailer of the '83' movie and raised the expectations on this movie. This trailer garnered millions of views and most of them appreciated Ranveer Singh aka reel Kapil Dev. He is seen making his team win the match with all his amazing cricket shots on the field! Off late, Ranveer Singh shared a special 'Thank You' note on his Instagram page and created noise on social media.

This post reads, "Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press… people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie's trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie – it's a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It's about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – 'Kapi's Devils'! These men are legends, and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen!"

On the other side, Saqib Saleem who will be seen as Mohinder Amarnath in this movie took to his Instagram page and shared a BTS pic of the whole reel Indian cricket team.

This pic has Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khatter, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karva, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Adinath Kothare, R Badree along with Ranveer Singh, Pankaj and Khan. They all posed in the Indian team blue blazers!

Well, let us also check the whole reel team of 83 movie…

• Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

• Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

• Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

• Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

• Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

• Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

• Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

• Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

• Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

• Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

• Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

• Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

• Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

• R Badree – Sunil Valson

• Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

• Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).

83 movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is bankrolled by Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under the Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Vibri Media, KA Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films banners.

This movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of the Christmas festival on 24th December, 2021!