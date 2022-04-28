A New Poster Of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is a busy bee as he always keeps 5-6 projects in his hands. Presently, he is all occupied with OMG 2, Selfiee, Soorarai Potru remake and a few other interesting movies. Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella and Raksha Bandhan are ready to hit the theatres. As Ram Setu is an interesting subject that deals with Lord Rama and Vanar Sena's bridge, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster as the shooting has been wrapped up!

Akshay Kumar also shared the new poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uZ9vIBFB9Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

In this poster, he is seen along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev discovering something in a mysterious place. He also wrote, "A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022."

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu'. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day! This movie also has Tollywood's ace actor Satyadev in the prominent role.

It is all known that Lord Rama's Vanar Sena built Ram Setu to cross the sea to reach Lanka. Now, Akshay Kumar is all set once again to make us know the truth behind the bridge with this movie. It has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead actresses.

Ram Setu will hit the screens in this October, 2022 and the exact release date will be finalised just before the release of the movie!