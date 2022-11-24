A New Promo From Kartik’s Freddy Showcases Transformation Of A Devoted Lover Into A Dangerous Dentist

Bollywood's ace actor Kartik Aaryan for the first time tried a psychopathic role in his career with his latest movie Freddy. In this film, he essays the role of a dentist and turns into a serial killer with his psychopathic behaviour. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped a new promo and showcased a glimpse of his love life with the lead actress Alaya F. But the twist just makes you get goosebumps!

Kartik and Alaya shared the new promo on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Kartik also wrote, "Appointments open 2nd December !! #BeReadyForFreddy #Freddy".

Going with the promo, Kartik is seen happily marrying Alaya but suddenly he turns deadly and tries to kill her in the dental clinic! The reason behind his psychopathic behaviour will be known on the big screens itself!

The earlier released "Tum Jo Milo…" song showcased how Alaya F gets her dental issue cleared at Freddy's clinic turns closer to him. He falls for Alaya F and starts liking her. The beautiful love song is so melodious and lovely!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it is all interesting and intense… Kartik Aaryan is introduced as a dentist. But then his lone appeal along with his psychotic behaviour is something mysterious. He wishes to stay alone, dance alone and also turns into a psychotic murderer.

This movie marks the first collaboration of young glam doll Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan. Freddy movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. It will be directly an OTT release and will be streamed from 2nd December, 2022!

Kartik Aaryan is also part of Shehzada movie which is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie. He also signed a new movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.