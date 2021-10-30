Aamir Khan Mourns For Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise: 'He Won Us All With His Warmth And Passion'

Kannada film industry's superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last yesterday morning suddenly after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was just 46 and also known for his fitness. He collapsed in his gym after complaining of chest pain. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital but doctors couldn't save him. Well, the whole Indian film industry is mourning for the loss of this great actor. Even Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu and a few other actors also dropped their condolences messages through their social media pages. Off late, even Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan also shared his grief through his production house Twitter page.



This post reads, "Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family".

Well, Sanjay Dutt also expressed his grief and wrote, "You were the most kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti" on his Twitter page.

Even Vishnu Manchu also dropped his condolences message through Twitter page.

Rest In Peace my brother 💔 pic.twitter.com/T4kJBowa5e — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 29, 2021

This post reads, "As I am writing this, I am still a state of shock on the demise of one of the most genuine human beings I have known, my brother Sri Puneeth Rajkumar. His passing away at such a young age, no doubt, has shocked the entire film fraternity across the country".

Well, Tollywood ace actors Junior NTR and Chiranjeevi attended Puneeth's funeral. Puneeth's funeral is postponed to tomorrow as his daughter and fans still need to pay respect to the legendary actor. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed the people and said, "(Mr Rajkumar's) daughter has taken the flight to Bengaluru (her flight from the US landed in Delhi this afternoon)... probably she will reach by 5.30 - 6 pm. There is a huge gathering of the public (looking) to pay their last respects... and many wanted to get the last glimpse. After 6 pm cremation in that small place, in the dark, will be challenging. After discussing with the family we have decided to postpone the funeral to tomorrow. The time will be decided late tonight".

CM further added, "So fans (can come) for public viewing till tomorrow morning. Fans do not need to panic... they can peacefully come to pay their last respects to 'Appu' (as Mr Rajkumar was fondly called)."