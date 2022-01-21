Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha To Be Released On This Date

Right from Rajamouli's RRR to Prabhas Radhe Shyam, most of the big movies from Bollywood and Tollywood have been postponed due to the rise of Covid-19 cases. There were also rumours that Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will also be postponed. But the makers have an official announcement regarding the release date and stated that the date will be the same and asked not to believe any mis-leading stories.

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the official statement on his Instagram and made the news reach of the fans of Aamir Khan… Take a look!

This note reads, "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chadda's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni."

Even the makers also dropped the statement on their official Instagram page by sharing the poster of the Laal Singh Chaddha movie… Take a look!

This poster showcases a lovely glimpse of Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan with the backdrop of picturesque scenery.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie. It was shot at more than 100 locations in India while B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are roped in to play cameo roles in this film.

Laal Singh Chaddha movie is all set to lock the horns with another big movie KGF: Chapter 2. Being Prashant Neel's directorial it has Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in the prominent roles and is being made with a huge budget.

This movie will be released on 14th April 2022…