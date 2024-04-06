Aayush Sharma’s ‘Ruslaan’ trailer promises riveting experience

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film 'Ruslaan', starring Aayush Sharma, was unveiled in Mumbai on Friday, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the adrenaline-fueled journey of a secret service agent portrayed by the actor.

Directed by Karan L. Butani, 'Ruslaan' takes audiences on a gripping ride through breathtaking visuals and pulsating action sequences. Set against a backdrop of suspense and intrigue, the film promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Making her acting debut, Sushrii Mishraa joins Sharma in the action-packed narrative, showcasing her prowess as a fierce and fearless character in the film.

Exploring profound themes of identity and purpose, 'Ruslaan' delves deep into the human psyche, offering a deeply personal and resonant cinematic experience.

Expressing his excitement, Aayush Sharma shared, "My heart races with anticipation as we have unveiled the trailer of 'Ruslaan' to the world. This film has been a labour of love, and now, with each frame getting revealed one day after another, I can't contain my excitement to share our journey with the audience far and wide."

For Sushrii Mishraa, the journey of 'Ruslaan' has been one of exhilaration and growth. She expressed confidence in the film's ability to captivate audiences with its intensity and emotion.

Director Karan Butani echoed the sentiment, expressing pride and excitement as the trailer brought the vision of 'Ruslaan' to life. He eagerly anticipates the audience's response to the full depth of the film's storytelling.

'Ruslaan' boasts a stellar cast including Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu, Vidya Malvade, and a special appearance by Suniel Shetty, adding to the film's allure and star power.

Producer KK Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts highlighted the film's entertainment quotient, promising a thrilling blend of action, emotion, and suspense. With its gripping storyline and compelling performances, 'Ruslaan' aims to strike a chord with audiences worldwide.

Distributed by NH Studioz, 'Ruslaan' is set to hit screens on April 26, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression.