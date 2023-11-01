Abhishek and KhanZaadi seem to be growing closer

Live
Highlights
Ever since Samarth Jurel entered ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Abhishek Kumar seems to be staying away from his ex-Isha Malviya in the house and it seems he is now focusing his attention on housemate KhanZaadi.
Mumbai: Ever since Samarth Jurel entered ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Abhishek Kumar seems to be staying away from his ex-Isha Malviya in the house and it seems he is now focusing his attention on housemate KhanZaadi.
A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows Abhishek asking KhanZaadi to forgive him for all the fights they’ve had.
He is then heard telling her: “Sundar lagne lag gayi hai mujhe ekdum se. Main Kaan pakad ke uthak beithak karke sorry maangta hun.”
KhanZaadi then asks him what if he repeats his mistakes.
Abhishek replies: “Cheeks pe kiss kardena please.”
The nomination task took place in the latest episode, where Sana Khan, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai and Arun Mashetty got maximum votes.
