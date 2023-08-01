Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Abhishek Bachchan-R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ locks release date
Renowned Bollywood director R Balki, known for his critically acclaimed film “Chup,” recently directed an episode for the Netflix anthology series “Lust Stories 2.”
Renowned Bollywood director R Balki, known for his critically acclaimed film “Chup,” recently directed an episode for the Netflix anthology series “Lust Stories 2.” Now, he is back with another exciting project titled “Ghoomer,” a sports drama featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. “Ghoomer” is set to have its world premiere on August 12, 2023, at Hoyts Docklands as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM).
The film’s makers today announced that “Ghoomer” will hit theaters on August 18, 2023. Additionally, they revealed that the trailer will be released in just three days. The team has also unveiled three posters online, showcasing the film’s lead actors. Saiyami Kher will play a paraplegic cricketer, while Bachchan will take on the role of her coach.
The film features a talented cast, including Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, and is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswathi Entertainment. Composer Amit Trivedi created the music for the film.