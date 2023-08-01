Abhishek Bachchan-R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ locks release date

Renowned Bollywood director R Balki, known for his critically acclaimed film “Chup,” recently directed an episode for the Netflix anthology series “Lust Stories 2.” Now, he is back with another exciting project titled “Ghoomer,” a sports drama featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. “Ghoomer” is set to have its world premiere on August 12, 2023, at Hoyts Docklands as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM).



The film’s makers today announced that “Ghoomer” will hit theaters on August 18, 2023. Additionally, they revealed that the trailer will be released in just three days. The team has also unveiled three posters online, showcasing the film’s lead actors. Saiyami Kher will play a paraplegic cricketer, while Bachchan will take on the role of her coach.

The film features a talented cast, including Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, and is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswathi Entertainment. Composer Amit Trivedi created the music for the film.