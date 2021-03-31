Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dasvi’ Movie Agra Schedule Gets Wrapped Up

It is all known that Abhishek Bachchan who is enjoying the best phase of his career is busy with a handful of projects. After the success of Ludo, he is busy with The Big Bull and Dasvi movies. According to the sources, the first schedule of the Dasvi movie has been wrapped up. Abhishek and the tea, flew to Agra a few days ago and now are happy wrapping up their first schedule.

Along with sharing the new look of Abhishek Bachchan, he also wrote, "ABHISHEK: #DASVI AGRA SCHEDULE ENDS... #AbhishekBachchan completes the first schedule of #Dasvi in #Agra... #Abhishek and crew will head to #Lucknow for the second schedule... Costars #YamiGautam and #NimratKaur... Directed by Tushar Jalota... #Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present."



Abhishek is seen in a sardarji avatar wearing a Modi suit and white pagdi. Abhishek looked awesome in this new pic and raised the expectations on the movie.

Well, Junior B will be seen as an uneducated politician 'Ganga Ram Chaudhary' in this movie while Yami will be seen as an IPS Officer 'Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur will essay the role of Bimla Devi.

Along with Abhishek, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will be seen as the lead actors in this political drama. Dasvi movie is being directed by Tushar Jalota and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners. It will hit the theatres in November, 2021.