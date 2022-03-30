Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dasvi’ Screened At ‘Agra Central Jail’…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his upcoming movie 'Dasvi'. As he will be seen as a prisoner in this movie, he promised the other prisoners at Agra Central Jail to host a special screening for them after shooting gets completed. As the release date is nearing and the shooting is wrapped, he kept his word and today, the whole team of Dasvi flew to Agra Central Jail and screened the special show for the prisoners along with the Police officials.



Abhishek Bachchan shared a small video of the screening event and was very happy to host a special show in the jail premises…

In this video, the whole team of Dasvi movie is seen enjoying the movie along with the jailers and the prisoners. He also wrote, "A promise is a promise!!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime."

Well, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary in this movie. Being a corrupt Chief Minister, he will be sent to judicial custody. So, Yami Gautam who will be seen as a police officer will challenge Ganga to complete 10th class. But he finds difficulties in completing the syllabus being in jail. On the other side, Ganga's wife Nimrat Kaur tries to overtake the Chief Minister chair. Amid all these situations, we need to wait and watch how will Abhishek pass 10th class and prove his worth.

Well, Junior B will be seen as an uneducated politician 'Ganga Ram Chaudhary' in this movie while Yami will be seen as an IPS Officer 'Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur will essay the role of Bimla Devi in this social comedy movie.

Dasvi movie is being directed by Tushar Jalota and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners. This movie will have a direct OTT release and it will stream on both Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th April, 2022.