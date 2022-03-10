Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om - The Battle Within' Release Date Is Unveiled

These days most of the young heroes of Bollywood are showing interest in picking action dramas rather than love stories. Right from Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to John Abraham's Attack series, there a half-a-dozen movies awaiting to hit the big screens which belong to this genre. Off late, even another handsome star of the Hindi film industry Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to join the bandwagon with his 'Om – The Battle Within' movie. Off late, the makers of this action drama unveiled the release date of this movie and dropped a new poster on social media…



Aditya Roy Kapur also unveiled the new poster and announced the release date through his Instagram page… Take a look!

In this poster, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen in a terrific avatar holding the black rifle gun! This movie will be released on 1st July, 2022 in the theatres. He also wrote, "OM! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022. #OM: The Battle Within".

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news and wrote, "ADITYA ROY KAPUR: 'OM' RELEASE DATE + FIRST LOOK POSTER... #Om: The Battle Within - starring #AdityaRoyKapur and #SanjanaSanghi - to release in *cinemas* on 1 July 2022... Directed by #KapilVerma... Produced by #ZeeStudios, #AhmedKhan and #ShairaKhan... #FirstLook poster...".

This movie has newbie Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress while Kapil Verma is helming this technically high-end action drama. It is being bankrolled by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan under the Zee Studios, and A Paper Doll Entertainment Production banners. Aditya is essaying the role of Om in this movie while Sanjana will be seen as Kavya Sharma.

'Om – The Battle Within' movie will be released on 1st July, 2022 in theatres worldwide. Well, along with this he will also be seen in the remake of Night Manager and Gumrah movies.