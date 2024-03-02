‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ teaser is a tribute to freedom fighter Usha Mehta

Filmmaker Karan Johar has unveiled the teaser for his upcoming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' a poignant tribute to the unsung hero Usha Mehta, who played a pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle. The one-minute-and-32-seconds teaser provides a glimpse into the riveting narrative, narrated by Karan Johar himself.

The teaser commences with Johar exploring a museum, examining historical photographs, and stumbling upon a board with the words 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' He then gazes at a vintage radio receiver, setting the stage for the story of Usha Mehta.

The narrative introduces Usha Mehta, a courageous young woman who, at the age of 22, defied the British Raj during the 1942 Quit India Movement. Usha Mehta operated an underground radio station, clandestinely broadcasting news that exposed the oppressive British rule.

Sara Ali Khan, who essays the role of Usha Mehta, is seen donned in a plain white khadi saree, exuding the simplicity and strength of her character. Johar highlights Mehta's valiant efforts to hide from British authorities, confront them, bluff them, and risk her life to run the clandestine radio.

In his commentary, Johar draws parallels with other unsung heroes portrayed in Bollywood films, such as Alia Bhatt's Sehmat Syed in 'Raazi' and Siddharth Malhotra's Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah.' He emphasizes that Usha Mehta's story, like those of other young heroes, is an ode to their contribution to India's struggle for independence.

Directed and written by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' promises to shed light on the remarkable yet often overlooked stories of our freedom fighters. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles, with Emraan Hashmi making a special appearance.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, 2024. Johar's teaser release has sparked anticipation for the film, portraying a heartfelt tribute to the brave individuals who played a vital role in India's fight for freedom.