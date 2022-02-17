Ajay Devgn And Shriya Begin The Shoot For ‘Drishyam 2’ Movie

The Malayalam super hit movie Drishyam 2 which is the sequel to the blockbuster Drishyam made the audience sit at the edge of the seats with all the thriller elements. The movie was also made in Telugu with Venkatesh and Meena being the lead actors. In Tollywood also, the movie bagged a blockbuster status. Now, the movie is being remade in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran being the lead actors. The shooting of this movie got kick-started today and this good news is shared by the lead actors with all their fans through social media…



Ajay Devgn and Shriya are seen concentrating on their scene which is being explained by the director. Ajay also wrote, "Can Vijay protect his family again? #Drishyam2 shoot begins."

Shriya also shared the same image on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Even Taran also confirmed the news and shared it on his Instagram page… "AJAY DEVGN BEGINS 'DRISHYAM 2' SHOOT: ABHISHEK PATHAK DIRECTS... #Drishyam2 - starring #AjayDevgn - has commenced shoot in #Mumbai... Will be extensively shot in #Goa in the following months... Costars #Tabu, #ShriyaSaran and #IshitaDutta... Directed by #AbhishekPathak. #Drishyam2 is produced by #BhushanKumar, #KumarMangatPathak, #AbhishekPathak and #KrishanKumar... #Viacom18 presentation."

Speaking about the movie, Ajay said, "I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen".

Drishyam movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat… He passed away in 2020 and now the sequel is being directed by Abhishek Kamat. This movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishnan Kumar under the T-Series and Viacom 18 banners. This movie also has Tabu and Ishita Dutta in other prominent roles.

Speaking about Ajay's work front, he will also be seen in Maidaan, Runway 34, Cirkus, Thank God and Bholaa movies. He is all busy and is in the best phase of his career having all the interesting movies in his kitty.