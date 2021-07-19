Ajay Devgn Shares The Melodious 'Hanjugam' Song From The Bhuj: The Pride Of India Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain the audience with his intense war drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the makers have decided to release it on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. Off late, Ajay Devgn shared a beautiful and melodious song "Hanjugam…" and treated his fans showing off a glimpse of his chemistry with Pranitha Subhash.



Along with sharing the song, Ajay also wrote, "Cherish the feeling of being in love with #Hanjugam. Song out now! #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP".

Going with the song, it showed off the anniversary celebrations of Ajay Devgn and his wife Pranitha. They both have a happy time dancing heart-fully. Even a few glimpses of the Pakistan plane attack is also shown in the video. The song ends by showing off Pakistan planes dropping the bombs in the Bhuj area.

In the trailer, we witnessed a few scenes of the 1971 war Bhuj, Gujrat and how hundreds of Pakistan planes attacked India with all their missiles and bombs. But Indian army fought back with the instructions of the IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik. As part of Operation Chenghiz Khan, the Pakistan army tried to completely destroy the Bhuj area but with the help of Sonakshi Sinha and 300 local women, Vijay constructs a temporary runway and counter-attacks the Pakistan army and wins the battle.

The movie is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who was the in-charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs a temporary IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pakistan army.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners. This movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August, 2021. It also has Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon in other pivotal roles.