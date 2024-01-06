Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ hits sets in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has embarked on the shooting journey for his highly anticipated film, 'Raid 2,' a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Raid.' Reuniting with director Raj Kumar Gupta, known for his acclaimed works like 'Aamir' and 'No One Killed Jessica,' Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Amay Patnaik.



The shooting for the film commenced in Mumbai and is scheduled to span across various locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting update on social media.

Further detailing the film's production, Adarsh added, "The film commences shoot in Mumbai today and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, UP and Rajasthan. ‘Raid 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar… In cinemas 15 Nov 2024."

The original 'Raid' was based on a real-life income-tax raid conducted by officers of the Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s. Notably, this raid stood out for being the longest in Indian history, lasting for three days and two nights. As anticipation builds for the sequel, fans can expect another gripping narrative with Ajay Devgn at the forefront of an intense portrayal as Amay Patnaik. 'Raid 2' is scheduled to hit theaters on November 15, 2024.