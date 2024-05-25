Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ Kashmir schedule gets wrapped

Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to social media to share glimpses from the sets of his highly anticipated cop drama, "Singham Again," signaling the completion of the Kashmir schedule. In a series of Instagram posts, Shetty provided fans with an exciting update, showcasing lead actor Ajay Devgn in action as he reprises his iconic role of Bajirao Singham.

The images shared by Rohit Shetty depict Ajay Devgn exuding his trademark intensity while donning the uniform of SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group of the Jammu & Kashmir Police. Surrounded by J&K Police vehicles, Ajay's commanding presence on set reflects the exhilarating energy of the upcoming film.

Expressing gratitude for the support received during the Kashmir schedule, Shetty wrote, "Schedule wrap! Thank you Kashmir," hinting at the successful culmination of the filming process in the picturesque valley. Offering a tantalizing glimpse of Ajay's look in the third installment, Shetty teased fans with the caption, "Singham Again... Coming Soon."

"Singham Again" boasts an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh alongside Ajay Devgn, promising an electrifying cinematic experience. As the third installment of the super-hit franchise following "Singham" (2011) and "Singham Returns" (2014), the film is poised to captivate audiences with its high-octane action and gripping narrative.

Notably, actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support extended by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the local community during the shooting process. Emphasizing the warmth and hospitality he experienced, Jackie lauded the seamless cooperation and assistance provided by all stakeholders, including the administration, police, and army personnel.

With the Kashmir schedule wrapped up, "Singham Again" gears up for its theatrical release in August 2024, promising fans a riveting cinematic spectacle that celebrates the indomitable spirit of justice and heroism embodied by Bajirao Singham.