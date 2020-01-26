Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Sets New Benchmark At Box Office

Ajay Devgn's latest release Tanhaji, the unsung hero is going strong at the box office. The movie which brought back together real life couple Ajay and Kajol after nine years opened to positive response from the audience and critics alike.

Thanks to rave reviews from critics and positive word of mouth from the audience, Tanhaji is rocking it at the box office. In fact the film created a record of sorts at the box office by collecting a whopping 200 crores. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, these are the milestones the movie achieved.

Rs 50 crore on third day

Rs 100 crore on day 6

Rs 125 crore on day 8

Rs 150 crore on day 10

Rs 175 crore on day 11

Rs 200 crore in fifteen days!

The film clashed with Deepika's Chhapaak at the box office. The film is said to be drawing huge crowds in Mumbai and Pune. Besides Tanhaji is steady at the box office despite new releases Panga and Street Dancer.

The film has already been made tax free in Haryana, UP and Maharashtra. While latest release Panga which has opened to good reviews racked up Rs 2.5 crore on first day itself, trade pundits say it was no match for the moolah collected by Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji on its third Friday.

This Om Raut directorial is the story of the unsung Maratha hero Tanhaji Malusare. The battle scene between Udhaybhan and Tanhaji in the movie is much talked about.

Tanhaji features Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Elakshi Gupta, Padmavati Rao and Devadatta Nage among others.