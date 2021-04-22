Akkineni Nagarjuna Opens Up About His Comeback To Bollywood With Bramhastra Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Nagarjuna is making his comeback to Bollywood with Ayan Mukher ji's Bramhastra movie. Being the most-awaited movie of B-Town, it has an ensemble cast and will be made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Thus, Nagarjuna spoke to the media about his comeback to Bollywood and shared his feelings.



When asked about his Bollywood career, Nag said, "Well, I don't know what role Bollywood played in my career. I've never looked at it that way. I've have never looked at it as a career in Bollywood".



He also added, "Now, people like me in Bollywood, and anywhere, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, or Mumbai. My films are watched, and that means my producer gets a little more money to play with while making a film. So, it helps an actor's career. But, I've never looked at the craving of acceptance in Bollywood."



When asked about his career, he said, "I've done some good films with good directors, and have fantastic experience doing whatever Bollywood films I've have done since the beginning".



He also added, "People have shown me so much warmth and grace. Even now, I get phone calls after people see the trailer of my films, asking, 'Why don't you release this film in Hindi also".



Well, when asked about his feelings about after so many years he was approached by producer Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukherji with a role in Bramhastra movie, he said, "I was happy and I was very much interested when I saw what they were offering me."



Nagarjuna also compliments his Bramhastra co-stars and showers praises on them. "Even though Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) is in the film, my main work was with Ranbir (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt), who're very intense actors. It was incredibly fantastic working with them, especially Ayan, who's like a little boy on the set and very passionate about his craft."



Finally, he concludes by saying the answer to the question, he is interested to continue doing movies in Bollywood or not. "Well, if something nice comes up and if I fit the bill, I'd love to do the Bollywood film. But at this point of time, I'm very comfortable with where I am".



Speaking about the Bramhastra movie, this movie is being directed by Ayan Mukherji and has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Being a Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji and Namit Malhotra production venture, this movie will be made under Fox Star and Dharma Movies banners.