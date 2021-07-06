Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon starrer Filhaal 2 Mohabbat music album is out

It is all known that Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's Filhaal music album was an instant hit being the beautiful and romantic song! Now the makers have released the sequel of that song and titled it as 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' which is a complete tragic and heart-breaking song!

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon shared the complete songs on their Instagram pages and treated their fans with a melodious heart-breaking number.





Akshay Kumar

Sharing the song, he also wrote, "Sharing my favourite part from #Filhaal2Mohabbat…which one is yours? Full song out now. Link in bio".





Nupur Sanon

Sharing a glimpse of the song Nupur wrote, "Kya tum ab bhi humse MOHABBAT karte ho … ?"

Nupur shared the song and wrote, "Humari MOHABBAT ab aapki hui. This song will make you feel all those emotions and feelings that you've been hiding deep inside your heart !! Filhaal2 OUT NOW !!"

Here is the complete song of Filhaal 2… Take a look!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUwlGduupRI&t=325s

The song starts with Akshay Kumar riding a bike and following Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk who go in the car. Along with the few glimpses of their love story, even the makers showcase how elders object to their love and plan to marry Nupur to Ammy Virk. Akshay dance at Nupur's wedding and cry out heartfully! This scene makes us go teary-eyed. Finally, the tragic end makes is go shocked as Akshay Kumar will die after picking the magnetic love chains thrown out by Nupur on the road. With this the song ends with a caption, "the pain ends…".

Singer B Praak gave his best and made us listen to the song again and again! Even the lyrics penned by Jaani are heart-wrenching and best suitable for the awesome melodious music!



On the whole, Filhaal 2 is a complete sad song that showcased Nupur and Akshay's failure love story!