Akshay Kumar And Sara Ali Khan Wish Their Atrangi Re Co-Star Dhanush With Heart-Felt Posts

Kollywood's ace actor Dhanush has turned a year older and is celebrating his 38th birthday today and is receiving wonderful birthday wishes from most of his fans and co-stars. Even his Bollywood movie Atrangi Re co-stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan also shared a beautiful pic on their social media pages and also jot down heartfelt notes by showering love on him.



Sara Ali Khan

She shared a throwback image of Dhanush and captioned the image jotting down, "Happiest Birthday @dhanushkraja. Wishing you all the love, luck, positivity".

Akshay Kumar

Akshay shared a beautiful picture showcasing Sara and himself pampering Dhanush. All three looked great and are all in smiles. He also wrote, Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt! You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep Shining!"

Speaking about the Atrangi Re movie, it is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both the lead actors Akshay and Dhanush.

Happy Birthday Dhanush!