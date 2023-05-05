Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Release Date Is Locked

Bollywood’s ace actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are known for their massive action entertainers. Now, they teamed up to deliver another high-octane action genre film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. As this movie also has Malayalam superstar Prithviraj as the antagonist, the expectations already reached the next level. So, to come up with a completed action-packed one that joins all the dots of entertainment, the makers locked the next year’s EID festival as their release date. Off late, the makers dropped the new release date posters on their Twitter page and shared this big news to all the netizens and movie buffs.



Along with the makers, even Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar also shared the release date posters on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the posters, Tiger also wrote, “See you in the theatres on Eid 2024 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanEid2024”.

The posters showcased both lead actors in the complete action phase. The first one made us witness them in army attires holding rifles and being ready for action. Coming to the second one, they looked awesome riding the bikes with the backdrop of a flying plane. Finally, the third one has both of them in denim attires holding their weapons.

Speaking about the delay in the release date a source doled out, “Pooja Entertainment has locked the Eid weekend for the release of their action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s a lucrative window and the team believes that Eid is the best release window for an action film like BMCM, The team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wants to give adequate time to the post production and bring out a quality product for the audience.”

The movie may hit the big screens on either 10th or 11th April, 2024 depending on the EID date. Well, the movie will entertain the audience having varied action sequences of hand-to-hand combat to gun fights, bike chase and aerial fights. It also has glam dolls as the lead actresses.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Mehra under the AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment banners.