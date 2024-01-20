Live
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser to be out on Jan 26
Akshay Kumar's upcoming theatrical release, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," featuring Tiger Shroff in another lead role, is set to hit screens during Eid 2024. Marking Akshay Kumar's return to the action genre, the collaboration with Tiger Shroff has generated considerable excitement for the film.
Akshay Kumar has recently announced that the teaser for "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" will be released on January 24th. Along with this announcement, a new poster has been unveiled. Speculations suggest that the film's teaser may be attached to the prints of Hrithik Roshan's "Fighter." Ali Abbas Zafar, known for directing blockbusters like "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai," is helming this action thriller.
Adding to the star-studded cast, versatile actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Roy, and Jisshu Sengupta in crucial roles. "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is jointly produced by Pooza Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film is eagerly anticipated, and the release of its teaser will likely escalate the buzz surrounding the project.