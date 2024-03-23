Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer launch set for Mar 26

The much-anticipated action-packed extravaganza, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' starring Bollywood heavyweights Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is gearing up for its trailer launch on March 26. With a star-studded ensemble including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chillar, the film is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, promising audiences an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films. The movie boasts a compelling storyline, stellar performances, and high-octane action sequences, ensuring a thrilling ride for moviegoers.

The camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, both on-screen and off-screen, has ignited social media, garnering hilarious reactions from fans. Their playful banter has further heightened anticipation for the film, with audiences eagerly awaiting its theatrical release.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promises to deliver unparalleled entertainment and spectacle, marking a milestone in the action genre. With the trailer launch just around the corner, excitement is reaching fever pitch as fans await the unveiling of this epic cinematic spectacle.