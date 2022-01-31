Akshay Kumar Wraps Up The Shoot Of Ram Setu Movie…

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar's speed in completing his movies is unmatchable. He mostly takes 3-4 months to wrap up and movies and moves on to his next with a jet-speed! He almost completes 3-4 movie shootings in a year and also treats his fans by releasing more than 2 movies every year. Going with the same speed, he wrapped up the shooting of his next movie 'Ram Setu' and shared a beautiful BTS video on his Instagram page sharing this good news to all his fans!



Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Here's to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again 🙈. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए".

In the video, he told that Ram Setu is constructed by Vanar Sena and introduced his team as his Vanar Sena. They all are happy celebrating the moment along with cutting the cake. Akshay also looked amazing with a salt-pepper beard and curly short bob haircut!

Even the lead actress of this movie Jacqueline shared a small video on this special occasion and celebrated the moment!

When they asked what is the best part of Ram Setu's shooting, Akshay said it is the producer but Jacuqeline answered that it is the people and showcased a few beautiful BTS moments of her shoot time. She also wrote, "#ramsetu what an adventure it was!!! Thank you team for the love you've poured into this film!! @akshaykumar @abundantiaent #abhisheksharma @primevideoin @lyca_productions @nushrrattbharuccha @actorsatyadev @savleenmanchanda @hairstylist_madhav @sam_debroy".

Coming to Nushratt Bharuccha, she also shared the same video of Akshay Kumar and wrote, "We have left no stones unturned in the making of the fabulous #RamSetu!

See you in the theatres this Diwali!

It's a wrap!!"

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the wrap up news and wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR: 'RAM SETU' FILMING COMPLETE... #RamSetu - starring #AkshayKumar, #JacquelineFernandez, #NushrrattBharuccha and #SatyaDev - has wrapped up the shoot... Directed by #AbhishekSharma... #Diwali 2022 release."

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu'. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day! This movie also has Tollywood's ace actor Satyadev in the prominent role.

It is all known that Lord Rama's Vanar Sena built Ram Setu to cross the sea to reach Lanka. Now, Akshay Kumar is all set once again to make us know the truth behind the bridge with this movie. It has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead actresses.

Ram Setu will hit the screens in this October, 2022 and the exact release date will be finalised just before the release of the movie!