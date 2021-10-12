Akshay Tastes A Bittersweet Tinge Of Sadness As He Wraps Up The Shooting Of Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is busy with a handful of movies. Presently, he has 5-6 prestigious projects in his hands and thus he turned into a busy bee working hard to take part in all the shooting schedules. Off late, he wrapped the shooting of Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan and dropped a sweet-bitter message to his fans on his social media page on this special occasion. This movie showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters.



Let us check out the beautiful post of Akshay Kumar on the occasion of wrapping up the Raksha Bandhan movie…

Along with sharing a lovely pic with his director Anand L Rai, he also wrote, "Here's to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there's no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster."

Well, Anand L Rai also announced the good news of wrapping up the shooting on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Both the hero and director are seen hugging with much respect and love in this pic… He also wrote, "It's a wrap. Special film Special bond @akshaykumar!!!! A journey well shared is a journey well enjoyed. #rakshabandhan".

Well, Akshay works hard to best fit the bill in his movies and thus for Sooryavanshi, he lost 6 kilos to look as the best cop but at the same time, he gained weight for the Raksha Bandhan movie.

Raksha Bandhan movie is being directed by Anand L Rai and is produced the filmmaker and Alka under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in other important roles.

Well, Akshay Kumar is also part of Anand L Rai's another project Atrangi Re which has Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. This movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush. The release date of this movie will be announced soon!