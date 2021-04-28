Alaya F Opens On The Comparisons With Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Pandey

It is all known that Bollywood's newbie Alaya F made her debut with Saif Ali Khan's Jawani Janeman movie. She essayed the role of Saif's daughter and mesmerized the audience with her charming look. Well, she recently spoke to the media and opened up about the comparisons made with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey.

"I think it's wonderful. They are wonderful, amazing, talented, successful girls and they are all so different from each other. They all have something unique to offer which is why they are so successful, and to be bracketed with them is just wonderful. They have all done many movies and have been very successful in their careers so I feel like it's wonderful. I think comparison must be looked at very positively. Just focus on the positives of everything. I think that's very important".

Well, she also spoke about how her mother raised her being a single mother. "When you're raised by single parents, they are inherently very independent, so they like to pass that on to their children. Both my parents, for that matter, have constantly said to me 'You have to be financially independent'."

She concluded by saying an interesting thing about her wedding, if she is married before she was 30, "'Focus on your career, focus on your work, focus on building yourself'. That's been said to me all the time".

Well, speaking about Alaya F's work front, she was last seen in Saif Ali Khan's movie. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Jawaani Janeman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani under Pooja Films, Black Night Films and Northern Light Films banners. This is the debut film of Alaya F and she is the daughter of yesteryear's actress Pooja Bedi. Alaya will be seen in the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter.

