Alia Bhatt And Kamal Haasan Pay Emotional Tribute To Birju Maharaj

It is all known that legendary Kathak artist Birju Maharaj passed away today early morning and his sudden demise made the nation go shocked. He was a legendary dancer and thus many Bollywood celebs mourned for his loss and dropped emotional posts reminiscing him on their social media pages…

Shriya Saran

She shared a small video with Birju ji and wrote, "You will always be remembered and loved by all dance lovers. You are an inspiration, you will live forever in our hearts".

Alia Bhatt

































































































She shared the image of Birju ji and wrote, "Had the honour and privilege of spending three full days with Pandit Birju Maharaj in 2018 while I was prepping for Ghar More Pardesiya. I will never forget all that he has taught me. It was possibly one of the most creative and fulfilling experiences that I have ever had. A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art. Truly breaks my heart to write this post today. May his soul rest in peace."

Yami Gautam Dhar

The legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Thank you for your huge contribution to the world of Dance and inspiring so many like me with your art. You will be missed. Rest in peace Panditji, condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JhnzVGq3VG — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) January 17, 2022

She also shared an image of this legendary Kathak dancer and wrote, "The legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Thank you for your huge contribution to the world of Dance and inspiring so many like me with your art. You will be missed. Rest in peace Panditji, condolences to the family and friends."

Kamal Haasan

Kamal shared an BTS image from Lokanayakudu movie and wrote, "ஈடு இணையற்ற நடனக் கலைஞரான பண்டிட் பிர்ஜூ மகராஜ் மறைந்தார்.ஓர் ஏகலைவனைப் போல பல்லாண்டுகள் தொலைவிலிருந்து அவதானித்தும்,விஸ்வரூபம் படத்திற்காக அருகிருந்தும் நான் கற்றுக்கொண்டவை ஏராளம்.இசைக்கும் நாட்டியத்திற்கும் தன் ஆயுளை அர்ப்பணித்துக்கொண்டவரே, 'உன்னை காணாது நான் இன்று நானில்லையே".

Hema Malini

She shared a pic of Birju ji and wrote, "The nation mourns the passing of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj,Kathak exponent par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles till he breathed his last.I always admired and respected him as a giant of the medium of Kathak & will miss his presence on the firmament of dance #birjumaharaj".

On the other hand, even Birju ji's granddaughter Ragini also shared her dear grandfather's pic and wrote, "कृष्ण और शिव में भी होड़ होगी की बृजश्याम तो मेरे है....".

RIP Birju ji…