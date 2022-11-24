Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Little One Is Named ‘Raha’

Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are blessed with their little princess on 6th November 2022! They shared the good news to all their fans with a special post on social media and treated all their fans. Alia being an active user of Instagram, frequently shares her thoughts and pics and makes her fans have an eye on recent posts. Off late, she revealed the name of her princess and also doled out the meaning of the beautiful word 'RAHA'.

Along with sharing a cute sports outfit of little one on the wall, Alia revealed the name 'Raha' and treated all her fans… She also explained the meaning of the name through a note, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…

Raha, in its purest form means divine path

in Swahili she is Joy,

In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,

In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief,

in Arabic peace,

it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.

And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!

Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Alia is in the best phase of her career… She was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's Brahmastra and her OTT debut Darlings. It is one of the best years of her life as she bagged 4 blockbusters in a single year and also got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She is also blessed with her little daughter and turned it into a memorable one!

She will next be seen in Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's 'Heart Of Stone' film!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14th April, 2022 in their apartment in Mumbai. Well, the couple announced their pregnancy on 6th November, 2022 through social media. Now, they are all happy after being blessed with a baby girl Raha.