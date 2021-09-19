Alia Bhatt bags a crazy project?

Alia Bhatt, who is yet to make her Telugu debut with magnum opus "RRR," has reportedly bagged her next film too in Tollywood. As per the latest grapevine, Alia Bhatt is being considered opposite NTR, the makers might soon give a nod to the B-town beauty after being the front-runner for a long time.

Jr NTR will begin filming for ace director Koratala Siva's upcoming project soon. The filmmaker has penned a powerful and socially pertinent storyline for the actor's 30th film and NTR will be seen transiting from a common student to a company's CEO.

Alike the film maker's previous films NTR30 will also likely to have a strong social message The project will be made on a pan-India canvas with a massive budget.

Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will produce the film under the banner Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts.