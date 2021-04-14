Alia Bhatt Is All Happy After Recovering From Novel Virus Covid-19

It's good news for all the fans of Alia Bhatt! She is all recovered from deadly Covid-19. This RRR actress revealed the happy news with all her fans sharing a beautiful pic on her Instagram. The happy picture gave her fans an update on her health.





In this pic, Alia is seen all smiling and sported in her casual attire. She wore a sky blue printed jacket and teamed it with baby pink printed pyjama. She also wrote, "the only time being negative is a good thing".

Alia Bhatt revealed a few days earlier that, she is tested positive for Covid-19 with an official note… "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Even Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also spoke to the media about her health, "I am in touch with her, it's just that I try not to call her too many times. In the last few days, I have called her in the morning to check on her. I don't want to burden her with constant calls, because if I keep doing that, it will stress her out. I sent her messages suggesting what she should eat, which is simple and light food. So, she is sorted now as far as her food is concerned."

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's work front, she will be next seen in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi movies. In RRR, she is essaying the role of Sita and will share the screen space with Ram Charan Tej who is essaying the role of periodic hero Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Coming to Gangubai, it is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

Gangubai Kathiawadi movie will hit the big screens on 30th July, 2021…