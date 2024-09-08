Alia Bhatt takes extreme measures to take her brother out of a prison in ‘Jigra’ teaser

Mumbai : The makers of the upcoming Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Jigra’ unveiled the teaser on Sunday, which gives a peek into the life of a brother-sister duo, who have been through a troubled childhood.

The teaser begins with Alia sitting at a bar as she narrates her, and her brother’s story to a middle aged man. She reveals that she and her brother (played by Vedang Raina) lost both their parents at an early age, they were provided a place to stay by a relative, who metaphorically charged them too much.

It is then revealed that Alia is on a mission to take her brother out of a prison by carrying out a jail break. The following shots establish the grit of Alia’s character as she trains physically to carry out the jail break.

The sequences are peppered with action, at one point Alia can also be seen getting disoriented with all the action that’s unfolding in the background with gunshots, the SnorriCam shot perfectly paints the picture of disorientation. The teaser’s narrative is tied up with a reprised version of ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’.

Vedang Raina, who plays Alia’s brother in the film, doesn’t show up until the very last moments, and when he does, his silences take the teaser to a different level.

By the looks of it, ‘Jigra’ seems to be inspired from the Russell Crowe-starrer ‘The Next Three Days’ which itself was inspired from the French film ‘Pour elle’ by Fred Cavaye. While in ‘The Next Three Days’ Russell Crowe takes extreme measures to break his wife out of prison after she is wrongfully convicted for the murder of her boss, in ‘Jigra’ the lead characters are of a brother and a sister.

The film is directed by Vasan Bala of ‘Monica, O My Darling’ fame. Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Jigra’ is set to bow in cinemas on October 11.