Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set for 2025 Christmas release

Alia Bhatt is poised to captivate audiences with her upcoming action film, Jigra, which is set to hit theaters, including Telugu screens, on October 11, 2024. As anticipation builds for Jigra, Alia is already diving into her next major project, Alpha.





Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work on The Railway Men, Alpha is touted as an exhilarating spy action thriller. Notably, it marks a significant milestone as the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is scheduled for a grand release on December 25, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.



Sharvari joins Alia in a pivotal role, adding to the film's excitement. Produced by Aditya Chopra on a grand scale, Alpha is expected to be one of the most eagerly awaited films of the upcoming year. With its promising premise and Alia's star power, the film is likely to create significant buzz in the industry.

As Jigra gears up for release, fans are eagerly looking forward to Alia's performances in both films, anticipating high-octane action and compelling storytelling. With her career on an upward trajectory, Alia continues to solidify her status as one of Bollywood's leading actresses.