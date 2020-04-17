Amitabh Bachchan Completes 12 Years Of His Blog

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has completed his 12 years of blogging. This finest actor of Indian Film Industry will always be active on social media and also frequently shares updates to his fans.

Be it Instagram, Twitter or blog, this man keeps on posting his updates and stays close to his fans.

Today, i.e 17th March turned out into a special one for Amitabh Ji… He completed 12 years of blogging and exactly 12 years back i.e on 17th April 2008 he started using the blog. On this occasion, he shared an amazing post on his Instagram post… Have a look!

Amitabh Ji is seen chilling by posing in funky avatar with glasses… He also added AI made cartoon to the college and made us go gaga over him…



It was just yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few amazing cartoons of him made through Artificial Intelligence… Have a look!

In this post, Amitabh Ji's face is seen in different poses just like the emojis we regularly use on Facebook and WhatsApp chats.



He also stated that he is just keeping ahead by sharing these cartoons made of AI. He also added that "In the world of AI we are cool…"

We are happy to see such funky updates from this B-Town man and also hope he continues to share his updates through social media making his happy.